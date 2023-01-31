From a cutter to a diamond baron: Meet Govind Dholakia who didn’t go abroad for liver transplant

Flying to the US for liver transplant would have been no big deal for 75-year-old Govind Dholakia. But the Surat-based diamond baron decided to undergo liver transplant at a leading trust-run hospital in Surat.

Dholakia, who founded the Shree Ram Krishna Exports (SRK Exports), had in October 2021, undergone cadaveric liver transplant at Kiran Hospital set up by a group of diamond businessmen five years ago. Dholakia is the chairman of the hospital and got a new life from a brain-dead donor through Donate Life, an NGO working in Surat for organ donation.

On his day of discharge, he donated Rs one crore to the hospital and Rs 2,000 each to all the 1,600 employees of the hospital.

The surgery cost him around Rs 16.5 lakh, said family sources. “Had he done it in America it would have cost him Rs 10 crore. Instead, he gave away rewards to the hospital staff, helped get 2,000 solar panels installed at 325 homes at his village of Dudhala in Amreli district and 750 homes of martyred soldiers and another 1,000 panels at the homes of his workers,” said a family source.

Sources close to the Dholakia family said, “Kaka (as Govind Dholakia is known) decided not to spend a lot of money on his treatment abroad but to undergo a surgery at Kiran hospital.”

The hospital, run by the Samast Patidar Arogya Trust, conducted the surgery on October 2, 2021, which was its first liver transplant. The liver was donated by 40-year-old braindead Ranjanben Chawda, a yoga teacher who ran private classes from Valsad. The hospital has done 25 liver transplants since, said sources.

In February last year, Dholakia went back to his roots in Dudhala of Amreli district in Saurashtra with family members and relatives where an event was organised by them — ‘Vatan nu Vahal’ (love from the homeland) — on February 26, 2022. In September last year, Dholakia installed rooftop solar PV systems at 325 houses in the village with the help of a Surat-based firm.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dholakia said, “I was touched by the services the medical staffers had rendered. They took the best care of me during my stay in the hospital. This has inspired me to give them a gift of Rs 2,000. The hospital staffers also prayed for my well-being and visited me every morning and evening and greeted me.”

Dholakia, who hails from a farming background, came to Surat in 1964 when he was 13-year-old and began by working at a diamond cutting and polishing factory. Living in a shared rented room in Surat’s Walled City, he learnt the art of cutting and polishing and started a small unit of his own, which is now the SRK group.

SRK Exports is known among the top diamond industry players not only in India but abroad. The two diamond factories of Dholakia have around 6,000 employees and a trading office in Mumbai and abroad in China, Antwerp, USA and Dubai. Around five months ago, Dholakia started a diamond cutting and polishing unit in Botswana.

“When I came to Surat, it had a population of 2.75 lakh. Today it is eight million — which makes it 30 Surats in 60 years. Diamond cutting and polishing units have grown from 200 to nearly one million. I have watched Surat grow,” he said.