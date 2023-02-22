scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Custom officials seize gold biscuits worth Rs 68 lakh at Surat airport

According to officials, a passenger who alighted a domestic flight at Surat airport had found the luggage trolly containing certain items like snacks on the side of the main passage at the international terminal.

The officials reached the spot and found a mobile cover from the trolly with 10 gold biscuits, each weighing 116 grams, valued to Rs. 68 lakh, hidden in it.

The Customs officials Wednesday seized 10 gold biscuits worth Rs 68 lakh packed in a mobile phone cover which was found abandoned in a luggage trolly at the Surat airport.

According to officials, a passenger who alighted a domestic flight at Surat airport had found the luggage trolly containing certain items like snacks on the side of the main passage at the international terminal. He intimated the local security personnel and later to the customs department officials at the Surat Airport.

The officials reached the spot and found a mobile cover from the trolly with 10 gold biscuits, each weighing 116 grams, valued to Rs. 68 lakh, hidden in it.

Sources in the customs department at Surat airport said that the luggage might be of an international passenger who landed on a Sharjah flight at Surat, and seeing the strict checking, the passenger might have hidden the gold biscuits in the mobile phone cover in the passenger luggage trolly.

Customs officials are checking the list of passengers who alighted international flights at Surat airport.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 19:16 IST
