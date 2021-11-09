Cruise service between Surat and Diu resumes

Mumbai-based SSR Marines has resumed its cruise service between Surat in Hazira and Union Territory of Diu, which was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on November 5. The cruise vessel returned to Essar Bulk terminal in Hazira on Monday morning from Diu after completing its first journey, which is around 14 kilometres long.

The cruise service, named Mumbai Maiden, was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Shipping and Ports Mansukh Mandaviya on March 31.

CEO of Mumbai Maiden Sanjiv Agrawal said, “Due to the pandemic, we had stopped the cruise service from Surat to Diu. As the situation has turned normal with the drop in Covid-19 cases, the services have resumed. We have got an ample number of passengers for the journey. While sailing in Gujarat territory, we are following all state government rules. This service will also help those who want to go on a pilgrimage to Dwarka, Somnath, and other places in Saurashtra. The cruise services will run twice a week.”

The cruise vessel can carry 300 passengers at a time with 16 cabin facilities. The cruise also possesses VIP lounge (unlimited food with access to all parts of the ship), a single cabin (including coins of 500 non-refundable), a double cabin (including coins of 1000 non-refundable) and dancing zone.

The service providers expect a good number of footfalls during vacations. Apart from this, many people from Union Territory of Daman neighboring to Valsad district in South Gujarat who wanted to go to Diu also can come down to Surat and travel through the cruise.