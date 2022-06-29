Crime Branch cops chase, nab 3 gangsters after high drama in Surat

A video of over a dozen youths striking a moving car with wooden sticks in Bardoli town of Surat rural surfaced on social media Tuesday morning.

However, it turned out that these men were not civilians but police officers of Surat city Crime Branch who were chasing a gang of “chikhligar” who were into robbery and other illegal activities. The personnel finally managed to catch three of the gang members.

According to the crime branch personnel, they acted on a tip-off and maintained a watch at Mojana Gate outside Bardoli town of Surat early morning. The personnel in plain clothes, holding wooden sticks, tried to stop a speeding eco car but the driver did not stop.

Anticipating this, the police personnel had already parked a JCB machine a few metres away in the middle of the road, which had a ditch on both sides. The car slowed down and the police personnel smashed the windows panes and shouted at the occupants inside even as the public who gathered at the spot captured the scene on their mobile phones.

To prevent the criminals from fleeing, police stopped traffic on both sides of road. After one-and-a-half hours of operation, the personnel caught three gang members and brought them to the Crime Branch office for questioning.