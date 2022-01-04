CR Paatil warns ‘fly-by-night’ companies of strict action

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president CR Paatil warned of strict action against fly-by-night firms who default on payments to businessmen resulting “in loss of crores of rupees to the industry”.

Paatil said, “We have come across the complaints about the firms involved in unethical business by defaulting payments to businessmen. These fly-by-night firms, with the help of some official contact, again start a business by taking shops on rent in other markets and continue such activities, after a couple of months.”

“We have identified some of such people involved in such unethical business and have talked to the State home minister Harsh Sanghavi and requested him to take strict actions against such people,” he added.

Paatil was attending an event organised in Surat to thank the Centre for rolling back the hike in the GST on textiles, hosted by the Surat Textile Traders Association, on Monday.