Many would have died during Covid if former PM was in place of Modi: CR Paatil

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Wednesday said that many people would have died during the Covid 19 pandemic had there been the “previous prime minister in place of Narendra Modi”.

Paatil was speaking in Surat, while inaugurating the International Business Centre and foreign post services, where Union Ministers Devusinh Chauhan and Darshana Jardosh were also present.

Without naming anyone, Paatil, purportedly targetting former prime minister Manmohan Singh, said, “The central government has done good work during Covid 19. No poor person slept hungry and nobody died of hunger. Was the previous prime minister in office, in place of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many people would have died during a pandemic as serious as Covid 19.”

He also announced train services to Billimora from Surat where people could reach in 19 minutes.

The foreign postal services were launched at the Mahidarpura post office in Surat for the convenience of diamond and jewellery businessmen who could directly service orders from abroad.

Giving more details, the Public relations officer of Dipak Kothari said, “Many exporters in different industries will be benefitted by such services. There would be a customs officials posted at the post office where the goods will be scanned. Only after the approval of customs officials, will the goods be accepted by the postal department for further procedures.

“Earlier the industries in Surat using these services from Mumbai and Ahmedabad and they had to travel long distance and now such facilities have been started at their doorstep, ” Kothari added.

Sources said that the International Business Centre Surat will provide booking of all International Mails. It will act as a single point of contact for exporters to provide pick-up facilities and assistance in Postal Bill Export (PBE) clearance procedures to facilitate faster and easier documentation of exporters and settlement of grievances.

It will provide hand-holding support to retail as well as bulk contractual exporters, including medium and small exporters, by way of appropriate facilitation and related formalities in the documentation. It will function as a Nodal delivery Centre for International Mail in their catchment area. The IBC will directly exchange Inbound as well as Outbound International Mail with their linked Foreign Post Office or Office of Exchange.