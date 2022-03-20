Gujarat: BJP president CR Paatil adopts 100 critical TB patients, supplies protein-rich kits in Surat

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil Saturday adopted 100 critical TB patients and distributed high-protein kits to an additional 220 patients in Surat to mark his birthday celebrations.

“There are over 8,000 tuberculosis patients in Surat. It has been seen that people used to keep distances from TB patients but now it is curable and there is nothing to worry. Time has come to create awareness among the people and with people’s participation in supplying such protein-rich kits to critical patients, they can be cured. We have to fix the target and work in the direction. I am sure that we can eradicate TB from Surat in the coming days,” Paatil said on the sidelines of the event.

“There are over 460 TB patients who are critical in Surat. We have given three months protein-rich kits to 220 patients to critical patients and Paatil had personally given 100 such kits to another 100 critical TB patients. A single kits will last for three months. Then again, we will give three months kits to these patients and it will continue till the patient is fully cured. With the help of social organisations and donors, we have fixed the target to give such kits to all TB patients,” said New Civil Hospital Tuberculosis Department Head Dr Parul Vadgama who had organised the event along with several NGO and social workers.

BJP MLA from Surat Limbayat Sangita Patil, Surat city BJP president Niranjan Janjmera, NGO Youth for Gujarat president Jignesh Patil, state BJP Minority cell president Dr Mohsin Lokhandwal and several noted doctors of the city also attended the event.