Covid vaccine certificates must in SMC office, hotels, city buses

The Surat Municipal Corporation on Saturday made Covid-19 vaccination certificates compulsory for people going to the civic body offices, using BRTS or city bus services, or going to multiplexes, hotels and restaurants in the Surat city.

According to the health department, around 95 per cent of targeted citizens in Surat had been vaccinated with the first dose and 45 per cent with the second dose.

On Saturday, the Surat Municipal health officials held a meeting with the South Gujarat Hotel and Restaurant Association and sought their support for awareness in vaccination drives. Health officials instructed association members to check the Covid-19 vaccination certificates of the customers. The authorities also shared a mobile application having QR code facility developed by the SMC to association members, using which they can find out if the vaccination certificates are genuine or not.

Such practices will also be implemented in the SMC offices where works related to public services are done.

Those entering the SMC offices will have to show vaccination certificates at the main gates. Apart from this, passengers using BRTS or city bus services will also have to show the certificates. Apart from this, multiplexes in Surat city have also been instructed by SMC authorities to check the vaccination certificates.

Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said, “Only 5 per cent of our targeted population in Surat are left for the vaccination of the first dose and we are sure that we will get it done sooner. The purpose of involving multiplexes, hotels and restaurants in the drive is that those who are left behind will get vaccinated sooner. If somebody is not vaccinated, his details will be collected and our teams will get him vaccinated sooner.”

South Gujarat Hotel and Restaurant Association president Arun Shetty said, “We have been told to check the vaccination certificate of customers and we will do it accordingly. Apart from this, the association members will also put banners and stickers on the hotel encouraging customers to get vaccinated.”

A hotel owner on condition of anonymity said, “The hotel and restaurant industry has been badly affected due to the pandemic. We survived somehow, but there are many hotels and restaurants in Surat which have been shut down. If we start checking the vaccine, certificates, it may lead to conflict with customers and we may lose our business.”