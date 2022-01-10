Covid surge: Daman, Valsad ban public from beaches, temples

The Union Territory of Daman has decided to ban the public from Ram Sethu Beach, Devka Beach and PWD beach from Friday to Sunday, Collector Tapasya Raghav announced Monday.

The decision comes in the backdrop of crowds from central and south Gujarat flocking to visit Daman beach. Following this, the Daman collector had asked police to deploy staff and erect barricades to prevent public entry on the beaches of the Union Territory.

On Sunday, Daman had reported nine cases of Covid. The administration had also imposed a night curfew from 11.00 pm to 5.00 am in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, the Valsad district administration has banned people from entering temples and Tithal Beach Saturday and Sunday. The district administration had Sunday held meetings with trustees of around 10 temples in the Valsad taluka, which witnessed a large number of people during the weekend and had decided to ban the entry. Valsad reported nine positive cases Sunday.

“The decision to ban people’s entry at beaches and some of the big temples Saturday and Sunday was taken keeping in mind the rise in the number of Covid cases. After consultation with the trustees of temples, and taking their consent, we have taken such a decision to prevent further actions,” said Valsad district collector Kshipra Agre.