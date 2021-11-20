Covid: 1 death in Valsad; 36 cases reported in Gujarat

A man died due to Covid-19 in Surat on Friday, taking the death tally in the district to 48, even as Gujarat reported 36 new cases during the day.

According to health department officials in Valsad, the deceased is a 56-year-old man who was working as contractor with construction sector.

He was tested positive on October 29 and was admitted to Kasturba hospital in Valsad. His wife had also tested positive the next day and was kept under home isolation.

Health officials said the 56-year-old man was later shifted to a private hospital in Surat and after his condition deteriorated, he was again brought back Kasturba hospital. where he succumbed to the infection.

“His wife has recovered from Covid-19 and her condition is normal,” said Epidemic Officer in Valsad Dr Manoj Patel.

Among the new cases reported across the state, one is from Valsad and the patient has been kept under home isolation.

Health officials said that till date, 6261 positive cases had come up from Valsad district, while 34 patients are still undergoing Covid-19 treatment in hospitals.

Till date, a total of 12.47 lakh people had taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 8.47 lakh had received the second jab in Valsad district.