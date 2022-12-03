Couple, son killed as car rams bike

A tribal couple and their minor son were killed and their daughter sustained severe injuries as their bike was hit by a car at Dediapada in Narmada district Thursday.

According to police, Sunil Vasava (25), his wife Kokila (23) and two children—Riyan (5) and Rutvi (3)—were returning to their home at Bhutbeda village in Dediapada from Vedchha when their bike was hit by a speeding car at Nighat village near Bhutbeda. The car dragged the bike for around a hundred metres. The driver later fled leaving the car on the spot, said police sources.

Sunil died on the spot. The locals rushed his wife, son and daughter to Dediapada health centre where they were declared dead on arrival. Rutvi was shifted to a private hospital in Vadodara by her family members.

Sunil’s father Jethiyabhai Vasava lodged a complaint against the car driver at the Dediapada police station. “Rutvi’s condition is serious. We have registered an offence against the car driver and started a probe. Sunil, a farm labourer, was returning to his house from his in-law’s place,” said Dediapada police sub-inspector CD Patel.