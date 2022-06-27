Couple held with cocaine worth Rs 39 lakh

Surat police on Sunday arrested a couple and allegedly seized cocaine worth Rs 39 lakh from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, Surat Special Operation Group (SOG) officials intercepted a luxury car from Maharashtra and after checking the vehicle, found cocaine packed in plastic bags in it.

According to police, the cocaine weighed 36.100 grams and it was worth Rs 39.20 lakh.

The arrested ones are identified as Ibrahim Audiya (51) and his wife Tanveer (47), both residents of Mumbai.

SOG police inspector R S Suvera said, “We also have seized Rs 2.12 lakh cash, the luxury car and four mobile phones… The duo confessed that they obtained the drugs from a person in Mumbai. The couple hails from Jamnagar city.”