scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Must Read

Couple held with cocaine worth Rs 39 lakh

Acting on a tip-off, Surat SOG officials intercepted a luxury car from Maharashtra and after checking the vehicle, found cocaine packed in plastic bags in it.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
June 27, 2022 12:51:05 am
According to police, the cocaine weighed 36.100 grams. (Representational)

Surat police on Sunday arrested a couple and allegedly seized cocaine worth Rs 39 lakh from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, Surat Special Operation Group (SOG) officials intercepted a luxury car from Maharashtra and after checking the vehicle, found cocaine packed in plastic bags in it.

According to police, the cocaine weighed 36.100 grams and it was worth Rs 39.20 lakh.

The arrested ones are identified as Ibrahim Audiya (51) and his wife Tanveer (47), both residents of Mumbai.

Best of Express Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of CanadaPremium
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of Canada
IAS officer son death: The discrepanciesPremium
IAS officer son death: The discrepancies
Newsmaker | Among first to take up cause of Gujarat riot victims, Teesta ...Premium
Newsmaker | Among first to take up cause of Gujarat riot victims, Teesta ...
More Premium Stories >>

SOG police inspector R S Suvera said, “We also have seized Rs 2.12 lakh cash, the luxury car and four mobile phones… The duo confessed that they obtained the drugs from a person in Mumbai. The couple hails from Jamnagar city.”

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 26: Latest News
Advertisement