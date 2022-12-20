scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Couple ‘abandons’ newborn boy in Surat

According to police, the incident took place Monday late night and a passerby who heard the cries of the infant alerted police control room. Adajan police took the infant to the New Civil Hospital (NCH) where he was admitted to the neonatal ward.

A couple abandoned a newborn boy on the cable-stayed bridge footpath in Adajan area in Surat early Tuesday, images of which was captured in the CCTV, on the basis of which police registered an offence and began a probe.

An offence has been registered against unknown persons under IPC section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it).

NCH Resident Medical Officer Dr Ketan Naik said, “The infant was not in good health but after treatment, he is stable. We have kept him under observation. The infant is about 25 days old and weighs at 2.5 kilogram.”

The She team of Surat police department also reached the hospital to take care of the infant.

Adajan police station inspector JK Rathod said, “With the help of CCTV footage, we are trying to identify the couple. Our teams are also checking maternity hospitals in the area for clues.”

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 09:18:01 pm
