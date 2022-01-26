Couple, 7 others returning after wedding arrested for ‘violation’ of night curfew

A newly married couple was arrested in Valsad along with their seven family members early Tuesday for allegedly violating night curfew while they were returning after the wedding rituals.

Surat Range IG Rajkumar Pandian has ordered an inquiry against the police personnel involved in the incident.

The couple — Piyush Patel (24) and Sonal Patel (24) — and their family members later released on bail an hour later.

At 12.3O am Tuesday, Valsad town police inspector V H Jadeja with his teams were on night patrolling when they stopped three cars in the which couple and others were travelling. The police took them to Valsad town police station and booked them under IPC sections 188 (disobeying police order) and 269 (indulging in a negligent act which may spread the infection).

The seven arrested were Rajesh Patel alias Raju Marcha, councillor and former president of Valsad municipality, Amit Patel, his wife Meera Patel, former councillor of Valsad municipality, Dixita Patel, Ilaben Patel, Manoj Patel and Vikash Patel, councillor of Valsad municipality, all residents of Tariyawad in Valsad.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rajesh Patel wrote a letter to State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Sur7at Range IGP Rajkumar Pandian, requesting them to take action against the Valsad town police station officials for their “inhuman behavior” .

Rajesh Patel said, “The timing of marriage was fixed one month ago, and notification of night curfew came into effect couple of days ago… We requested the cops to and allow couple to go home, which they denied.”

Surat Range IGP Rajkumar Pandian told The Indian Express, “We have set up an inquiry into the incident and we will take actions against the policemen.”