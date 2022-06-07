Country’s first bullet train to be operational by 2026: Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government is confident of running the country’s first bullet train project by 2026. “The trial run (of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor) would be between Surat and Billimora in Navsari district in August 2026,” Vaishnaw said in Surat.

The Union minister was on a visit to Surat and Navsari to review the progress of the bullet train project. “I have seen the construction work in progress at Surat and Navsari. I am satisfied with it. The fares of the bullet train will be lesser than airlines. One will get better facilities than airlines. We have not yet decided on the fares. We will work on it once the project gets completed,” he said while interacting with mediapersons.

The bullet train will run at an average speed of 300 kilometre per hour (kmph) while its design speed is 320 kmph. “For that more time has been consumed for designing. Every month, 12 kms work is done,” he said. The total length of the project is 508.17 kilometres. There will be 12 stations out of which eight will be in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra. There will be three depots, two in Gujarat (Surat and Sabarmati) and one in Maharashtra (Thane).

Vaishnaw said that the bullet train project has generated around 1 lakh employment. “Of the 508-km project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the work is in progress between Vapi and Ahmedabad. Of the 350-km section areas, the work is in progress on 160 kms. The pillars had been erected in a 60-km area. Latest technology is being used in six casting yards. Earlier, the girders were directly imported from China, but now we have started manufacturing girders locally in Surat and Chennai,” the minister said.

At the same time, he said the process of land acquisition was happening at a slower pace in Maharashtra. “The local people want bullet trains there, but the Maharashtra government does not wish to go ahead with this project. We will not have any problems, our work will continue. We are hopeful that the people of Maharashtra will accept this project in the coming days. A few days ago, I spoke to a big political leader of Maharashtra and he told me that he wanted such a project in the state,” Vaishnaw said.

Meanwhile, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said over 90 per cent of the total land required for the bullet train project has been acquired. More than 98.8 per cent of the land has been acquired in Gujarat, while 100 per cent is acquired in Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Union Territory) and 71.5 per cent in Maharashtra. Until last month, around 139.6 kilometre of piling work, 72.4-kilometre of foundation work and 61.6 kms of Pier work were completed.

Vaishnaw also stated that the Railways will undertake the redevelopment project of the Surat Railway Station, which was initially planned to be done under public-private partnership. “Earlier, we lacked the experience for redeveloping railway stations. We got experience after redeveloping two railway stations—one in Gandhinagar and second in Bhopal. We have issued tenders for the redevelopment of 30 railway stations across the country to make them first-class railway stations,” he said.

The total cost for redeveloping the Surat Railway Station is Rs 980 crore. “The tender will be issued in the first or second week of July. The work will be initiated from Diwali month (October). We have done improvement in the structural design part… A two-floor roof plaza will be made and the same concept as railway stations in Beijing and Tokyo will be applied on the two floors. It will be connected with BRTS and Metro Rail. The roads of the nearby areas will be elevated,” he said.