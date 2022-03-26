Gujarat: Cosmetics shop owner held for ‘evading’ Rs 10.64-crore GST duty

The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department officials on Thursday arrested a cosmetic and beauty products shop owner for allegedly evading GST duty to the tune of Rs 10.64 crore in the sales of beauty products worth Rs 63.46 crore.

The officials arrested N R Beauty world shop owner Munavvar Ismail Memon, a resident of Surat, and have started probe.

Acting on a tip-of, the State GST Economic Offence Wing officials had, a few days ago, carried out raids at the premises of N R Beauty world, N R Jewellers and N R Bengles shop and N R Fit in shop, at Chauta bazaar area in Surat city.

The officials also carried out raids at the godown of the firm and residence of the owner and his business partners.

During raids, the officials claimed to have found that N R beauty world shop owner had misdeclared the sales figures on his books, and evaded the GST duty. Apart from this, the officials also found undisclosed sales figures from the software of the computer seized from the N R Beauty world shop.

The officials after going through the details, detected GST duty evasion to the tune of Rs 10.64 crore in the sale of beauty products worth Rs 63.46 crore.