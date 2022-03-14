Cooperation ministry will contribute highest to PM’s USD 5-trn economy dream: Shah

The cooperation ministry will contribute the highest to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a USD 5-trillion Indian economy, said Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah at Bajipura in Tapi Sunday.

“If there is a rise in the cooperative ministry’s contribution, lakhs of people will benefit. Over 2.50 lakh people will benefit from the prosperity of Sumul. If the cooperative sector becomes stronger, it will strengthen the farm and animal husbandry sectors, too. It will also move ahead in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Shah said at ‘Sahkar thi Samruddhi’ (Cooperation to Prosperity), an event organised by Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (Sumul Dairy) in South Gujarat.

Shah also remotely inaugurated Sumul Dairy’s Satva fortified Chakki Aata plant and laid the foundation stone for the butter cold storage plant and milk powder warehouse Sunday.

He further said this year — the 75th year of Independence — the nation should “think, plan, work, and take decisions keeping in mind the next 25 years”. “Prime minister Narendra Modi said that this 75 years of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav should be celebrated as Sankalp year. … and on the celebration of 100 years of Independence, we can see how much we have moved ahead in different sectors. We have to decide that on 100 years of independence celebration, our cooperative movement should turn up as the world strongest movement. I have come to know that SUMUL Chairman Mansinh Patel and his team have fixed a target to increase the daily collection of milk from 20 lakh litres (currently) to 25 lakh litres in the next five years. I am sure that they will achieve it and fulfill the dream of PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

PM Modi formed the new Cooperative ministry on the celebration of 75 years of independence, said Shah. “Through this ministry, different primary agriculture societies, milk-producing mandli (societies), APMC, fishermen mandli, kamdar mandli and small industrial mandli will be strengthened. Earlier, the cooperative society and cooperative movement were not being given importance. Narendrabhai government has created the cooperative ministry to make the cooperative movement strong.”

He further said that the people of Gujarat have seen the magic of cooperative movement. “Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel and others have played an important role in laying the foundation stone of the cooperative movement in Gujarat. Today, Amul, which came upon such a foundation, has become an international brand. Amul has a turnover of Rs 53,000 crore. This shows how strong is the cooperative movement. In South Gujarat, the farmers have become financially strong through cooperative movement in sugar cooperatives, and for that, the Gujarat government has not given permission for the entry of private sugar factories. Today, I feel proud to say that a large number of good cooperative sugar mills are running well in my own state. This shows how the cooperative moment has grown up and become stronger,” the Union minister said.

Shah said PM Modi sorted out the income tax issue — liabilities worth Rs 8,000 crore — of the sugar cooperative mills that were pending for the past 40 years in just 2.5 minutes. “He cleared all the income tax issues of the sugar mills. The Modi government will make all primary agricultural societies in India fully computerised and software will be given to them in the coming days. In the recent Union budget, provisions were set aside to provide infrastructure facilities. And, for that Rs 900 crore has been allocated.”

Shah also lauded the steps taken by SUMUL Dairy to fight against malnutrition by supplying nutritious food to 18,000 Anganwadis in 11 districts of Gujarat. He added that it is the perfect example of the Cooperative movement.

Shah also appealed to the Gujarat farmers to go for organic farming and study well before implementing it. “It will help people to stay away from cancer, blood pressure, diabetes, and other diseases. It will be the duty of the cooperative ministry, the Union and the state governments to see the increase in the income of the people going ahead with organic farming,” he assured.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said it was Sardar Patel who had laid the foundation in the cooperative sector, even before independence. “Through cooperative movement, Amul and Sumul brands have given recognition to Gujarat at a global level. In the recent Gujarat budget, we have reduced surcharge on cooperative societies that have a turnover between Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore from 12 per cent to 7 per cent. The Dangs district has been declared an organic district where farmers are only doing organic farming,” he said.

State BJP president CR Paatil said, “It is not necessary to teach cooperation to the animal husbandry people and farmers of Gujarat, as they knew it well. However, the entire country should learn it from Gujarat. The people of Gujarat have seen the strength of cooperative societies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted the farmer’s income to be doubled and for that, different schemes have been implemented. Due to milk production, the farmers’ income has been doubled. In the recent state budget, the Gujarat government has decided to restart the closed cooperative sugar mill of Vyara. Rs 30 crore has been allocated for this. I hope it will start in Diwali this year and many farmers will get the benefit.”