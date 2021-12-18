Congress MLA’s car ‘attacked’: BJP youth wing leader, 6 others booked

A BJP youth wing leader and six others were booked in Navsari for allegedly attacking the car of Congress MLA from Vansda Anant Patel Friday.

According to police, the incident happened near Charvi village at Unai where the Congress MLA had gone to attend a meeting for the upcoming gram panchayat polls.

While the MLA was returning in his car after the meeting along with four others, Yuva Morcha leader Milan Bhandari and six others armed with wooden sticks stopped Patel’s car and and one of them smashed the glass of car window with a wooden stick, police said.

The passers-by rushed to the car and seeing them, the seven persons fled the spot. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Patel lodged a police complaint against Milan Bhandari, a resident of Unai, Tushar Patel, Shanker Patel, Raju Patel, Jitendra Patel, all residents of Charvi village and two others.

Police have registered a case against the seven accused under IPC sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 341 and 506(2), and under the relevant sections of the Atrocity Act.

The MLA alleged that BJP was fearing that Congress-supported candidates will win the polls to sarpanch post and the attack was aimed at creating a fear among them.

“Bhandari and six others have also hurled casteist abuses at us. Since the last few days, we were campaigning for the Congress-supported candidates for the gram panchayat elections in Chikhli taluka.

BJP leaders feared losing the ground to Congress-supported candidates. They wanted to create fear among the candidates through this attack,” Patel told The Indian Express adding that the party will call for Unai bandh on December 23 if the police fail to take action against the accused avsari Deputy Superintendent of Police R D Faldu said, “We have registered an offence into the incident. We are trying to identify the accused and will arrest them soon.”

BJP leaders were not available for comments.