Gujarat Congress MLA detained for holding public meeting without police permission

Congress MLA from Vansda Anant Patel was detained Tuesday for holding a public meeting at Lunsikui area in Navsari without police permissionto address contractual workers of Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO). Patel alleged that Local Crime Branch (LCB) Police Inspector D S Korat had used force to detain him.

“On Wednesday, the Congress leaders of Navsari district will stage dharna demanding suspension of LCB PI Korat,” the MLA said.

The contractual workers have been protesting raising various demands including rise in salaries.

The Congress leaders of Navsari had sought police permission to take out a rally raising the demands of the workers and give a memorandum to District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav Tuesday. However, the police department denied them permission to hold a rally.

“We were denied permission to hold a rally. So, I addressed the gathering and told the youths that we will take out rally with police permission on June 3… When our meeting was about to end, LCB PI D S Korat came and picked me up. He pressed my neck and pushed me into the police jeep,” Patel said.

Patel and others party workers were released in the evening.

Inspector D S Korat said, “As LCB Police Inspector, I requested the Congress MLA to stop the meeting. When he continued with the meeting, we had to use minor force.”