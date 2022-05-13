Congress leaders detained, released after CM’s event in Bharuch

The Bharuch police detained around 15 Congress party leaders and workers from their homes in the district and released them later in the afternoon Thursday.

The move comes a day after Bharuch district Congress president Parimalsinh Rana handed over an application to the district collector seeking time to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to raise some issues related to the district. However, the application did not elicit a response from the district collector’s office.

Early morning Thursday, the Bharuch police reached Amleshwar village in the Vagra taluka to detain Rana. Simultaneously, other police teams reached different talukas and detained Congress’s youth wing president and other taluka presidents from their homes.

“Police had picked up 15 Congress leaders and took them to police headquarters. We were permitted to go home after the CM’s meeting ended. Our request was to meet CM and make peaceful representations. They did not allow. It (BJP) is not a party of democracy,” Rana told The Indian Express. CM was in the district to attend the Utkarsh Samaroh

“We detained Congress leaders as per preventive measures and released them later,” PI N V Bharwad said.