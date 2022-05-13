scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Congress leaders detained, released after CM’s event in Bharuch

Early morning Thursday, the Bharuch police reached Amleshwar village in the Vagra taluka to detain Rana. Simultaneously, other police teams reached different talukas and detained Congress's youth wing president and other taluka presidents from their homes.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
May 13, 2022 3:09:07 am
Surat, Surat news, Gujarat news, Bharuch, Bharuch district, Congress, Gujarat Congress, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe move comes a day after Bharuch district Congress president Parimalsinh Rana handed over an application to the district collector seeking time to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to raise some issues related to the district.

The Bharuch police detained around 15 Congress party leaders and workers from their homes in the district and released them later in the afternoon Thursday.

The move comes a day after Bharuch district Congress president Parimalsinh Rana handed over an application to the district collector seeking time to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to raise some issues related to the district. However, the application did not elicit a response from the district collector’s office.

“Police had picked up 15 Congress leaders and took them to police headquarters. We were permitted to go home after the CM’s meeting ended. Our request was to meet CM  and make peaceful representations. They did not allow. It (BJP) is not a party of democracy,” Rana told The Indian Express.  CM was in the district to attend the Utkarsh Samaroh

“We detained Congress leaders as per preventive measures and released them later,” PI N V Bharwad said.

