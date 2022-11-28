Congress leader among 2 booked over cash seizure of Rs 74.80 lakh

A Congress leader from Rajasthan were among two booked on Monday after Rs 74.80 lakh in cash was seized from a car in Mahidharpura area in Surat on November 22.

Surat police registered a non-cognisable offence against the two — Mohammad Faiz and Udaysingh Gurjar — following the cash seizure by the Election Commission surveillance team in the night of November 22.

Faiz from Rander in Surat was driving the car, while Gurjar, a Congress leader from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was in the car. A third person who was travelling in the car escaped from the spot. VIP parking pass of a Congress public meeting was also recovered from the duo.

The EC team later called police who questioned the two men. The election department officials also intimated income tax personnel about the incident.

After the given time on Monday when the duo failed to show the necessary documents, Mahidharpura police registered non-cognisable offence under Indian Penal Code Section 171 (H), 1860. The offence was registered by election branch officer Bharatbhai Mistry with Mahidharpura police.

Mahidharpura police inspector JB Chaudhary said, “We will record the statements of Mohammed Faiz and Udaisingh Gurjar. They failed to give satisfactory answers and failed to submit necessary documents in relation of money seized. We will probe and identify the person who escaped from the spot.”