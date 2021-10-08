Congress announces candidate for Dadra & Nagar Haveli LS bypoll

The Congress on Friday announced Maheshkumar Balubhai Dhodi (49) as its candidate for the bypoll to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat, which is scheduled to be held on October 30. Election to the seat has been necessitated after independent MP Mohan Delkar died on February 22, allegedly by suicide, at a Mumbai hotel.

Delkar’s wife Kalaben (50) joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday to contest the bypoll as its candidate even as the BJP announced Mahesh Gavit (44), former police sub-inspector in the Indian Reserve Battalion, as its candidate.

A note signed by Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik said, “Congress president Smt Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Maheshkumar Dhodi as party candidate to contest the ensuing by-election.”

Dodhi, who has also served with the Indian Reserve Battalion, retired as police head constable around ten years ago before joining the Congress. Last year, he unsuccessfully contested the local body elections from Mandir Falia ward in Silvassa. Friday is the last day for filing of nominations in the crucial bypoll.