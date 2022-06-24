Congress appoints new presidents in districts

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, the Congress has expanded its organisational strength in the state by appointing presidents and working presidents in cities and districts.

According to a release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal Thursday evening, the newly appointed unit presidents are Shailendrasinh Vaghela in Gandhinagar city, Patel Sureshbhai Maganbhai in Sabarkantha, Patel Manharbhai in Surat district, Hasmukh Desai, Surat city, Rambhai Mapabhai Odedra, Porbander district, Ranjit Thakor, Mehsana, Dinesh Patel, Valsad, Yajuvendrasinh Jadeja in Kutch, Prakashbhai Vaghani, Bhavnagar city, Parimalsinh Rana in Bharuch district, Tejpratapsinh Sokhi in Bharuch city, and Kamlendrasinh Puvar in Aravali.

Four working presidents have been appointed in Surat — Firoz Malek, Bhupendra Solanki, Ashok PInpale, and Deep Naik.