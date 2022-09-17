Congress accuses late MP Delkar’s family of being ‘hand in glove’ with BJP

Congress president of Dadara and Nagar Haveli (DNH union territory) Prabhu Tokiya on Saturday alleged that the family of late Shiv Sena Member of Parliament from DNH Mohan Delkar, are “hand in gloves” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delkar died by suicide in a room at Hotel Sea Green South in Marine Drive, Mumbai, on February 22, 202. He wrote in a note before his death that the DNH administrator Praful Khoda Patel among others were allegedly harassing him.

In the bypoll for the seat after his death, his widow Kalaben Delkar contested and won from a Shiv Sena ticket in November 2021.

Tokiya claimed that despite being an MP herself Delkar’s wife Kalaben Delkar has not raised the issue of removal of those accused by Delkar in the note in Parliament.

“People of DNH loved late Mohan Delkar a lot and with their support, he won for 7 times Lok Sabha elections from this union territory. After his death, taking advantage of people’s emotions his widow Kalaben Delkar contested election with thumping majority of over 51,000 votes. While remaining as elected MP, Kalaben Delkar and her son Abhinav delkar had not raised single issue of pathetic condition of DNH. Kalaben Delkar should have raised the issue in the parliament mentioning that those accused in the police FIR in relation to her husband Mohan Dedlkar’s suicide, should be removed from their post in DNH. This shows their hand in glove with BJP leaders,” Tokiya said at a press conference.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Delkar’s son Abhinav Delkar, Mumbai police had registered a case against Patel and others for allegedly having abetted suicide by misusing their posts and powers and intentionally conspiring and planning against Delkar.

However, on September 12 the FIR was quashed by High Court and his family has said they are now planning on taking the case to Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Four days after Mumbai High Court’s order 15 elected councilors of DNH District panchayat ruling Janata Dal (United) left the party and joined BJP, after handing their resignations to the district administrator. BJP took control of the district panchayat following the split in JD(U).

JD(U) came to power in DNH district panchayat for the first time after late independent MP Delkar, supported them in the 2020 elections. Out of 20 elected members body of DNH District Panchayat, 17 members were elected from JD(U) and 3 from BJP. The JD(U) still has two councillors in the body, following the split.

Tokiya further added, “Those 15 elected leaders from JD(U) in DNH district Panchayat, who joined BJP, were close aides of Mohan Delkar and they were regularly visiting BJP events in the DNH and met the administrator Praful Patel in the last few months. We want to say that the JD(U) leaders split after taking consent of Kalaben Delkar and her son Abhinav Delkar as in next upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, they wanted to make a path in BJP. It is an internal political game between Shiv Sena, JD(U) and BJP and they are showing different scene to the public.”

Advertisement

Tokiya further added, “Late MP of DNH Mohanbhai Delkar was a good friend of mine and in coming time we will come out with concrete evidence (Delkar family relations with BJP) and put them before public and we will continue seeking justice to the death of Mohan Delkar.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Talking to the Sunday Express Abhinav said, “The allegations made by Prabhu Tokiya against our family is baseless and there is no gravity in it. All those 15 elected councilors of DNH district Panchayat who joined BJP were our people and they won elections in the name of Mohan Delkar. Two months ago, we came to know that they were in touch with BJP leaders and we tried our level best to convince them but failed. DNH district Panchayat former vice president JD(U) councilor Dipak Pradhan with the help of our leader Sumanbhai Patel were in contact with BJP leaders and to fulfill their political ambition they had joined BJP.”

He further added, “My mother did not got chance to put up the issue of removal of officials but we have already submitted an application to the speaker of Lok Sabha to remove those accused in FIR who are presently in administration in DNH. Presently we are studying the Mumbai High Court order and we will definitely challenge it in Supreme Court in coming days. I know this fight is long and there is a merit in itself as there is the dying declaration made by my father in his suicide note. We are waiting for the right time and we will also put our point of view before people of DNH in coming days.”