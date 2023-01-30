Congress, AAP hold protest against paper leaks

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held protests against the question paper leak of the junior clerk recruitment exam in Surat Monday.

While the NSUI, the students wing of the Congress, staged a dharna and protested outside the collectorate office, Leader of Opposition at Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), AAP’s Dharmesh Bhanderi, along with municipal councillors and party organisation leaders, gathered at the Surat district collector office for the protest.

The AAP also handed over a memorandum to District Collector Ayush Oak and demanded that each candidate be given a compensation of Rs 50,000. In the memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the party demanded strict actions to be taken against the accused persons.

In the memorandum, the AAP leaders demanded that the government should disclose to the public all those who were involved in the paper leak incidents and the number of those arrested. They also urged the government to constitute a Special Investigation Team headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe the incident. “All the paper leak cases of Gujarat should be run in a single court where daily trials should be carried out for speedy disposal,” the memorandum stated.

Provisions should also be made for such examination papers to be printed in the government printing press, it added.