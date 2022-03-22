Cong will win Assembly polls if Naresh Patel joins party: Rathva

Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva who was present at the tribal meeting at Kaprada in Valsad district on Monday, said that if Naresh Patel joins Congress, the party will win 2022 assembly elections.

On being asked if Patel, chairman of the Khodaldham trust run by Leuva Patidars, will join Congress Sukhram Rathva said, “Naresh Patel, is a religious person. Our top Congress leaders are trying to bring him to the party. If he joins Congress, our party will become strong. With the entry of Naresh Patel in the party, Congress will form the government in upcoming assembly elections.”

When Rathva was asked if Patel will be the party’s face for Chief Minister, he said, “The CM face of Congress party will be decided by AICC. Naresh Patel will never go to BJP.”

Several tribal organisations held a public meeting at Kaprada taluka in Valsad district, on Monday, against the Central Government’s Par Tapi Narmada river linking project.

Congress leaders like Vansda MLA Anant Patel, MLA from Vyara seat Punaji Gamit, former union minister and Senior congress leader Dr Tushar Chaudhary, and several other tribal leaders remained present in the meeting.

On the sidelines of the public meeting at Kaprada, Leader of Opposition with Gujarat Assembly Rathva said, “BJP has changed the entire government in state. We are in contact with some Congress MLAs who joined BJP, they will come up with new fresh faces in the upcoming assembly elections. We are also in contact with the sitting BJP MLAs and former BJP MLAs who will not get tickets in the upcoming elections.”