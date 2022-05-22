Cong MLA should apologise for misguiding tribals: Paatil

Claiming that the Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project was first introduced by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, state BJP president C R Paatil Saturday said that Congress MLA from Vansda seat in Navsari Anant Patel should apologise before tribals for misguiding them about the project.

Paatil was addressing the inaugural event of 28th Adijati Mahotsav organized by the state government at Gandhi ground in Vansda taluka of Navsari district.

The state BJP president’s statement came after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that the river-linking project has been scrapped in the wake of protests by tribal fearing displacement. MLA Anant Patel had led several tribal protests against the project.

“When chief minister comes before media and announces that Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project has been cancelled, even then Patel will further misguide people terming such statements lollipop. It is upto the people who should they rely on.”

He added, “The MLA of this area (Congress MLA Anant Patel) had opposed the Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project. The project was first introduced by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and he had signed the agreement. Anant Patel should first apologise before the tribals. He should be ashamed of such a decision taken by Congress …”

“I wanted to ask Anant Patel, for how long the Congress government had been in power and why no development works were done for the tribals… He has in his five-year term had not done any development work for tribal people. He still continues misguiding the tribal people, keeping in mind upcoming Assembly elections,” Paatil said.

Paatil also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first visit Khudvel village in Navsari district, on June 10.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to come for the first time to Khudvel village in Navsari district and address over 4.50 lakh people, on June 10,” the BJP leader said.

Paatil added that due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, inflation had gone up. People were under tension but PM Narendra Modi had today reduced prices of diesel and petrol by Rs 7 per litre and Rs. 9.50 per litre.

Along with Paatil, state cabinet ministers Naresh Patel and Jitubhai Chaudhary and other BJP leaders were present in the meeting. Navsari district collector Amit Prakash Yadav and District Police Superintendent Rushikesh Upadhyay also attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Naresh Patel said, “We have cancelled the project, but there are some people who are making false propaganda about it. Don’t believe the false propaganda of them. Some people are oppose the broadening of road projects, Bharat mala project. I also belong to a tribal community. If a road is made broader, no villagers are displaced… We have recently given plots to 243 affected people who were displaced from Saputara. Over 200 people were displaced from Kabutri dam in Dahod in 1972 (during Congress rule), we have now resettled them…”