Cong MLA holds tribal meet on day of Rahul Gandhi’s Dahod rally

Congress MLA from Vansda in Navsari district Anant Patel addressed a rally of tribals in Dang on Tuesday afternoon even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was launching an Adivasi Satyagraha in Dahod.

The MLA, who had led a series of protest rallies against the Par Tapi Narmada (PTN) river-linking project, told The Indian Express that he had “taken permission” from AICC incharge Raghu Sharma and Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor to hold this pre-planned rally which he said was contiguous with his series of rallies against the PTN project and other issues pertaining to tribals.

Talking to The Indian Express Anant Patel said, “We had earlier fixed May 1 for the public meeting at Ahwa in Dangs… Later we came to know that Rahul Gandhi is coming to Dahod the same day. We postponed our meeting to May 10. A few days ago, we came to know that Rahul is coming to Dahod on May 10. Then it had become difficult to cancel the meeting. So we continued with it.”

Anant Patel shared the stage with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA Mahesh Vasava, who has recently allied with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BTP which has two MLAs in the Gujarat assembly, the other being Mahesh’s father Chhotu, had allied with the Congress till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but had fallen out with the party since.

The Vasavas had shared the stage with AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 1, at a rallyin Bharuch and announced their alliance. Mahesh could not be reached for comments.

At the public meeting was organized at Rangupvan ground in Ahwa taluka, there were no party banners, but only a huge portrait of Birsa Munda and people with placards with slogans, “Ek teer ek kaman, Adivasi ek samaan”, “Dam Hatavo Gav Bachavo”.

Speaking at the rally, Patel appealed to the tribal gathering to get united and come on one platform. “If needed we will go for jail bharo andolan and also rasta roko andolan… They have now started dividing the tribals by saying that the tribals of Dahod are different from tribals of Dangs. We should not fall into their trap… In 2022, they will allow brothers to quarrel, but we should be strong and become firm stay united as tribals. Our protest and fight is not only against the PTN project but also for upcoming projects like Tiger and Leopard safari parks, seaplane, and other projects, in Dangs,” he said.

He called for “banning the narangi (orange) gang” in the villages and said “Section 144 should be imposed on their entry in our villages.”

“The displaced families of Saputara (Hill station in Dangs) to Navagam village should not be happy as they have been given land on lease not on ownership forever. It was the protest done by the late Madhubhai Bhoye (Congress MLA) in 1985, which resulted into the allotment of land to the displaced tribal families at Navagam. Those businessmen doing business in Ahwa and Vaghai have got land on lease from the government and even their plots are not been renewed by the state government. Those traders are now with the Narangi gang. We want to tell them that if you raise fingers on tribals, we will not allow you to do business here,” Patel said.

The public meeting later converted into a rally which culminated outside the district collector office. The tribal leaders handed over a memorandum to Dangs District Collector Bhavin Pandya under the banner of Adivasi Astitva Bachavo Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, demanding that the PTN project should be cancelled, as large number of tribals will be displaced from their ancestral land and their livelihood will be snatched away.