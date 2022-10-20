Cong makes fun of tribal culture, says Modi in Tapi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of “making fun of tribal culture for political gain” and said that when the time came, the tribals “always settled the scores”.

Speaking at Gunsada village of Songadh taluka in the tribal-dominated district of Tapi in South Gujarat on Thursday, where he inaugurated and dedicated projects worth Rs 2,192 crore, Modi said, “These Congress governments were never concerned about your bright future, their mind was only on the elections… make false promises before the elections, then forget about it. On other hand, for the BJP government, welfare of the adivasi brothers are priority.”

Alleging that the Congress “took delight in making fun of tribal traditions”, Modi said, “ If I wore a tribal turban, or a jacket, they would make fun of me in their speeches. I want to tell these Congress leaders… for your political gains you have made fun of the adivasi traditions, my adivasi brother does not forget and when the time comes, he settles the score.”

The PM also said that the money spent on the projects that were launched or initiated during his two-day Gujarat tour was “equal to the budget of the past 12 months of the Gujarat government”.

The Congress governments never understood the value of the tribal handicrafts, while “wherever there are BJP governments, the Van Dhan (yojana) …assured the right value of their products in the world market, Modi said, adding, “We have given priority to welfare of tribals as a party, as a government.”

Cautioning the gathering against the Congress’s “propaganda of lies”, Modi said, “I know that when we are trying to provide the maxium facilities… I am sure the Congress people will come here to campaign, spread lies, but my adivasi brothers will duly pay them back for their arrogance.”

The PM added how the BJP government had reduced hardships their parents faced “in the jungles” to make their present and future better, and they were now living in pucca houses, with electricity, toilet, gas connection, health centre facility and bal mandir nearby, a school and a road connecting to their village.

He said that the Congress that ruled for decades after Independence, “never worked towards reducing the hardships of the tribals”.

Pointing towards Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel, who was a former cabinet minister in the Gujarat government and present on the dais, Modi said, “It is the BJP government who had thought good for the tribals… Mangubhai Patel of Navsari, born in a tribal family, has been made governor of Madhya Pradesh. Similarly a tribal woman has been made the President of India, by us.”

The PM also congratulated Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for giving two LPG bottles free in a year under the Ujjwala Yojana.

Modi had laid foundation stone of the first phase of the highway corridor project connecting Saputara hill station in Dang district to the Statue of Unity at Kevadia at a cost of 1669.80 crore, covering a distance of 237 kilometres. In the first phase work on the six lanes, 10 metres will be done on 92.50 kilometres at the cost of Rs 219.17 crore.