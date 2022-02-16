Cong former corporator objects to Surat senior cop’s remark on migrants

A remark by Surat joint commissioner of police (Crime and Traffic) Sharad Singhal in a media interaction on Monday on migrants being accused in murder offences in the city, invited objections from former Congress corporator Aslam Cyclewala.

A video clip of JCP Singhal’s media interaction that went viral has him saying, “…In 2022, eight murder offences were registered with Surat city police. All the cases have been cracked and the accused are behind bars. Of them, in six offences, we found that the motive behind the murders were old disputes and the accused are parprantiya (migrants) while remaining two murder offences were of family dispute between couples.”

Cyclewala, who shared a video of Singhal’s interaction, said that the JCP using the term “parprantiyo” was “discriminatory”. “We strongly condemn the statement. We should never forget that the economic development of Surat and Gujarat is due to the sweat and blood of people from other states and nobody has the right to insult them. We appeal to police officials not to speak such words in public and take special care of other people’s feelings,” Cyclewala said.

Singhal who stood by what he said, told The Indian Express, “Majority of the murders have taken place in those areas which has settlements of people hailing from other states. In six such offences, disputes between migrant workers led to the murder incidents.”