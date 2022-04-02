Compensation of Rs 6 L handed over to kin of six victims

Gujarat Cabinet Minister Mukesh Patel on Friday afternoon, handed over compensation amount of Rs 6 lakhs to the family members of each of six deceased textile labourers who died due gas leak at Sachin GIDC, on January 6.

The six deceased were identified as Kiranben Gamad (22) Sultan Gamad (25), Suresh Vakla (22), all natives of Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, Vimal Paswan (48), a native of Patna in Bihar, Ambat Bajpayee (36), a native of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh, and Vimal Koli (23), a native of Kaushambi in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

All of them were working in Vishwa Prema textile mill at Sachin GIDC.

The family members were identified by the local administration of the six deceased textile labourers and on invitation, they reached Surat on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, the state cabinet minister Mukesh Patel, accompanied by BJP MLA from Choryasi Jankhana Patel, Surat district BJP president Sandeep Desai, and Vishwa Prema textile mill owner Ved Prakash Agrawal, were present at Circuit house in Surat.

Sources said that out of Rs. 6 lakhs, Rs 4 lakhs were given by state while textile owner paid the remaining Rs 2 lakhs.

The incident took place on January 6, wherein highly toxic fumes were generated in the air from the creek, after hazardous chemical waste was discharged into Sachin Creek.

Workers were on their night shift on January 6 at Vishwa Prema silk mill, which is located near the creek, when they inhaled the toxic fumes and started experiencing breathing problems.

They were rushed to a private hospital by mill staffers, where six of them were declared dead on arrival, while 22 others were admitted in the hospital. Forensic officials, police officials, Surat Municipal corporation officials, and Gujarat Pollution Control Board officials reached the spot after the incident came to light.

After this incident, Sachin GIDC police had registered an offence against unknown persons .The investigation into the case was handed over to the Surat crime branch by Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar.

Talking to the Indian Express, investigating officer of Surat crime branch Police inspector N V Barot said, “We have till date arrested 13 accused involved in this complaint and five others are absconding. We are putting all our efforts to find absconding five accused and they will be arrested soon.”