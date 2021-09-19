Compensation handed over to kin of 2 tribal youths who died in custody

Navsari police on Saturday handed over the compensation amount of Rs 3 lakh each to the family members of two tribal youths of Dangs who died in Chikhli police custody.

Navsari District Superintendent of Police Rushikesh Upadhyay, accompanied by BJP MLA of Dangs Vijay Patel, and Dangs BJP president Mangal Gavit reached Vaghai Taluka and handed over cheques for Rs 3 lakh each to Neeruben Pawar, mother of deceased Sunil Pawar, and Mahesh Jadav, elder brother of deceased Ravi Jadav.

Upadhyay said, “We have carried out detailed checking of documents and identified the real beneficiaries and today we have handed over compensation amount to the beneficiaries. Ravi is an orphan while Sunil has his mother and elder sister. We have taken the bank account number of both beneficiaries. We are also looking after the accused involved in this case and they will be arrested soon.”

The two tribal youths, Sunil and Ravi, both aged 19, were detained on suspicion of vehicle theft on July 20 at Chikhli police station. The next day, bodies of both the youths were found hanging with an electric cable attached to a computer system in the computer room On July 22, Superintendent of Police Rushikesh Upadhyay suspended five policemen including Chikhli police inspector Ajitsinh Wala in connection with the incident.

Navsari police on July 28 registered an offence of murder against the five policemen at Chikhli police station identified as Chikhli police station inspector Ajitsinh Wala, Police Sub-Inspector M B Kokni, head constable Shaktisinh Zala, constables Ramji Yadav and Ravindra Rathod, and an unidentified person.