Community working to help its farmers, says Patidar leader Naresh Patel

Patidar community leader Naresh Patel said the community is working to helping poor Patidar farmers who face issues of water shortage and depend on rainfall for agriculture.

“We have to work in the direction of poor farmers of rural Gujarat who rely of rainfall for farming. They face issues of water shortage, so we have started working in that direction,” Patel said in Surat.

He added that the community will reach out to people who are suicidal and counsel them.

“We have come across incidents of many people of our community in Surat committing suicide. We will also make arrangements for people who intend to take such a drastic step of ending their life to contact us at Khodaldham. Our team will listen to them and try to sort out their problems and save their lives.”

Patel, the chairman of Khodaldham Trust at Kagvad in Rajkot district, was in Surat on Sunday to invite people from the Patidar community for a religious function at Khodaldham on January 21 of next year.

He was felicitated by around 500 Patidar community industrialists and businessmen at Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

Patel had recently expressed intentions of joining active politics if his community so demands.

Since that statement, Patel’s visits to different parts of the state to invite people for the Khodaldham event are being closely watched by different quarters.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the event, Patel said, “ We have got a good number of doctors in our community and industrialists and so for our future program we are working to give jobs to less educated youths in our community.”

“For that Leuva Patel industrialists will also help by employing them in their factories,” the Patidar leader added.