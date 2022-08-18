Coast Guard rescues 11 fishermen off Valsad coast

The Indian Coast Guard officials in Daman rescued 11 fishermen who were adrift on a boat due to engine malfunction amid rough weather conditions 16 nautical miles off Valsad Wednesday.

Sources in the coast guard said the Mumbai-registered boat named Tulsi Devi was in the Navsari sea area for fishing over the past few days. The boat was returning back to Mumbai when the engine stopped functioning due to some unknown reasons.

The fishermen alerted the Valsad fisheries department office following which the Daman coast guard launched a rescue operation. The 11 fishermen were rescued with the help of a Chetak helicopter Wednesday afternoon. Those rescued were identified as Omprakash Jagdish (20), Sukhram Maniram (22), Dinesh Chandervanshi (22), Gorakh Patil (48), Vikash Sohanlal Shilvat (22), Prahlad Balram (18), Prahlad Durgabai (26) Nirbhayram Shambhuji (18), Shymlal Balram (28), Sharukh Shaikh (30) and Krishna Sambhu (22).

“The weather condition was bad due to high-speed winds with heavy rainfall and high tides. Our crew successfully rescued 11 people from the boat and brought them to safer locations. There was an engine failure and power failure in the boat,” said Daman Coast Guard Air station Commanding Officer S S Bajpayee.