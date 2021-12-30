CM will write to Centre requesting not to hike GST on textiles: Paatil

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will write to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting not to hike GST duty on textiles to 12 per cent, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat president CR Paatil said on Wednesday.

Addressing a summit on “Growth for Textiles” at a pre-Vibrant Gujarat event in Surat, Paatil said, “We talked to the chief minister on this issue and convinced him that if seven per cent GST is added to textiles, the industry will be burdened and production will go down, directly affecting employment. There is more possibility that industry will face a great loss.”

The Chief Minister, who inaugurated the one-day event, praised Surat’s textile industry and said, “Gujarat textile industry is achieving new heights with the usage of new technologies and upgrading skills… Surat has played an important role in it.”

“The textile industry of Gujarat has got new direction over the five F formula — Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Fabric, Fabric to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign — laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Patel added.

The state BJP chief also alleged that some people are taking advantage of the GST hike and “started to protest”.

“We believe that some shadow power is supporting them from behind. I and Darshana Jardosh (Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways) and several other textile association leaders made representations to the Union Finance Minister and strongly emphasised there should be no 12 per cent hike on GST duty on textiles,” Paatil added.

In her speech, Jardosh said that it was the finance minister who would decide on the hike in GST duty. She added that the decision of hike of 12% GST on textiles was taken in the GST Council meeting attended by finance ministers and secretaries of all states.

Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) general secretary Champalal Bothra announced on Tuesday that all textile trading markets in Surat city will remain closed Thursday to protest the GST hike.

The Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association has also announced protests and a series of closures in the upcoming days.

“On Thursday and Friday, weavers will gather at industrial estates and bang steel plates with rolling pins to protest the hike. All the power looms units of Surat city will be shut on January 1, to protest the hike in GST. From January 2 to January 5, the weavers will stop taking delivery of grey bales and purchasing yarns.”

Surat has 165 textile trading markets with over 65,000 textile trading shops. There are over seven lakh power looms in Surat city.