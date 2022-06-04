CM Bhupendra Patel ‘assures’ tribal Christians they won’t be delisted from govt schemes

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP state chief C R Paatil met a group of tribal Christians from Dangs and Tapi on Thursday and reportedly assured them that they will not be delisted from beneficiary schemes of the government.

The group went to meet the leaders after a religious organisation said at a public meeting in Ahwa in May that tribals who have converted to Christainity will be delisted from various government schemes.

Community leaders and religious leaders who were part of the group also handed a memorandum to Patel and Paatil urging them to support the tribal Christians of Tapi and Dangs as they are facing issues from a religious organisation allegedly trying to create friction among the tribal communities in both districts.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister Patel assured these tribals that nothing sort of such thing will happen and they will get all the rights which they were having earlier. The memorandum was given under the banner of Samast Khristi Samaj Bharat.

Pastor Augustine Rajwadi of Ahwa in Dangs and a member of Samast Khristi Samaj Bharat said, “There are over 40 per cent tribal Christian in Dangs and over 30 per cent tribal Christian in Tapi district. Last month, a rally and later a public meeting was organised in Ahwa town in Dangs district, by some religious organisations. In the meeting, the leaders had mentioned that those tribal Christians getting their benefits of government schemes will be delisted and their rights will be snatched away.”

“Again, a second meeting and rally were taken out and the same thing was uttered in the public meeting. The tribal Christians fear such messages which are also put on social media. We sought an appointment of state BJP president and later with CM Bhupendra Patel, to make representations. We are happy and very much satisfied by both the leaders. They have given us good answers,” he added.

According to Rajwadi, the two leaders assured them tribal christians will not be delisted from government schemes.