Class 10 student on way to exam centre dies in accident in Surat

A class 10 student, who was on her way to exam centre, was killed and her uncle was severely injured after their moped was hit by a speeding dumper near Bhesan village road in Surat Saturday.

Police said Pragati Sadashiv (16), a resident of Ichhapore village, was traveling with her uncle Chhagan Rathod on a moped to reach the examination centre at Segwa village to write the board examination for Hindi.

On the way, a speeding dumper hit the Chhagan moped and the driver fled the spot. The passersby rushed both of them to a private hospital, where Pragati was declared dead on arrival, while Chhagan Rathod was shifted to New Civil hospital for further treatment. Rander police reached the spot after and the body of Pragati was handed over to her parents. A complaint has been registered against the unidentified dumper driver.