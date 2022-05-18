Clash breaks out between two groups in Surat, case lodged

A clash broke out between two groups in Nanpura area of Surat on Tuesday night. Police have filed two FIRs over cross-complaints filed by members from both the groups in connection with the incident, in which a woman incurred minor injuries.

According to police, the clash broke out after a heated argument between two groups over a bike parked by the main road at Lapsiwala pole in Ruderpura area.

Police received cross-complaints filed by one Jiya Rangrej, and another by Nikhil Kahar with the Athwalines police station Wednesday morning.

In his complaint, Jiya Rangrej (22), a resident of Khanderaopura in Ruderpura, mentioned that he alongwith his niece Mairya, his sister-in-law Shirin Rangrej, and Akram Rangrej were returning home in the car on Tuesday night.

On the way, near Lapsiwala chawl, there were bikes parked haphazardly on the main road and youths seated on it. Jiya told youths to give space for their car to pass through which led to a heated of argument with Nikhil, Dhruv Patel and ten others who were seated on the bikes.

Jiya alleged that Nikhil and others assaulted him and Akram and pelted empty bottles on the car. Shirin was injured the incident.

Jiya called up his family members on phone and sought help. Later, both the groups came out on road and pelted stones and empty bottles on each other.

Meanwhile, Nikhil in his complaint alleged that Jiya used abusive words while he and others were seated on the bike, which led to the quarrel. After the incident, police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Surat police staff including Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar and police officials from different branches, reached the Lapsiwala pole in Ruderpura area in Surat late on Tuesday night, after learning about the incident.

Athwalines police, which is probing the incident, has started collecting CCTV footage to get more information about the incident.

Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police zone 3 Sagar Bagmar said, “As soon as we learnt about the incident, our entire staff, including myself, reached the spot and took stock of the incident… The situation is presently under normal and we have deployed police staff over there. We have registered offences and will arrest the accused soon.”