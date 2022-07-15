Choppers deployed to rescue stranded people in Navsari

Three teams each from the National Disaster Response force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Coast Guard helicopters were involved in rescue operations in Navsari district from where 12 people stranded on the terrace of their homes in Sadakpore and Khund villages were taken to safety on Thursday.

In Tapi district, 10 youths who climbed a tree after water entered Ambapani village were rescued by the Vyara fire department officials and NDRF Wednesday night.

With water level in Kaveri river rising, villages in Gandevi taluka was flooded from where villagers were moved to safer places. Talking to The Indian Express, Navsari District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav said, “In areas that are cut off, we are using choppers for rescue operations. We have rescued 12 people who were stranded on their terraces in Sadakpore and Khund villages. We also rescued a few from Gandevi taluka. The rescue operation is still going on.”

On Wednesday evening, the water level in Purna river that passes through Tapi district Dolvan taluka, started rising and 10 youths who were stranded in Ambapani village in Dolvan taluka climbed on trees to save their lives. They were later rescued by presonnel of the fire department and NDRF.

Narayanbhai Badiya, fire officer of Vyara Nagar Palika, said, “It took around 30 minutes for us to reach the spot. Since it was difficult for us to reach near the trees, we threw ropes to the youths stranded on treetops and brought them to safety. Villagers also helped in the operation.”