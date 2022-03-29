Centre has agreed to drop project, says Gujarat BJP chief after meeting Shah

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil has said that the Centre has decided to drop the Par-Tapi-Narmada (PTN) river-linking project as both Maharashtra and Gujarat governments did not give their consent to it.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Paatil said a delegation of ministers and party leaders from Gujarat met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on Monday and gave a representation on the proposed project’s impact on the tribals.

Congress MLA Anant Patel from Vansda in South Gujarat has also been spearheading protests and generating support against the project. A meeting in this regard was held in Gandhinagar on Friday. Paatil said, “Our delegation met Shah in Delhi to highlight the impact of PTN river-linking project on the tribals. Later Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also joined. All the three Union ministers agreed to drop the project over the displacement of tribals.”

Among those who were part of the delegation from Gujarat included Tribal Minister Naresh Patel, Fisheries Minister Jitubhai Kaprada, Mangrol BJP MLA and former tribal minister Ganpat Vasava, Valsad BJP MP K C Patel.

“For PTN project, the consent of Maharashtra and Gujarat governments were needed, and both the states did not give consent. So, this project will not take shape. Even in the recent Gujarat Budget, no allocation was made for the project. We have also announced not an inch of land belonging to tribals will be acquired,” he said.

In her Union Budget speech last month, Sitharaman had announced river-linking projects, including PTN project, to be carried out by central government.

The first protest meeting was held on February 28 in Dharampur taluka of Valsad district, followed by Vyara on March 5, Dang on March 11 and Kaprada on March 21, some of which were also attended by Shiv Sena leader Abhinav Delkar whose father, late Mohan Delkar was a tribal leader from Dadra Nagar Haveli and its Independent Lok Sabha MP. His mother, Kalaben, who is a Shiv Sena MP, raised the tribal displacement issue in the Lok Sabha the very day the Congress held a protest meeting against the project in Gandhinagar on March 25.

In all these meetings, tribals voiced fears about displacement and losing ancestral land and property. The next meeting is scheduled to be held in Mandvi taluka of Surat district on April 8.

Vansda Congress MLA Anant Patel told The Indian Express, “We don’t believe in the verbal statements of BJP leaders or ministers. We want a white paper from Central government… or we will continue our future public meetings in South Gujarat.”