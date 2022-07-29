Cases filed after SMC AAP members say BJP councillors beat them up

Municipal councillors of the BJP in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) allegedly beat up their AAP counterparts after a general board meeting Wednesday night, following references to the hooch tragedy that claimed 42 lives in Ahmedabad and Botad.

According to SMC sources, the trouble began after the general board meeting Wednesday night, when AAP councillors stood up and chanted slogans against the BJP, referring to the hooch tragedy. A heated exchange took place between both the parties.

Sources said AAP councillor Mahesh Andhan chanted slogan, “bootlegger na raj ma avu rehvanu” (the situation will be like this when bootleggers rule), when BJP councillors Vishal Patil and Dinesh Rajpurohit beat up Andhan. AAP councillors who interrupted were also beaten up.

Later, police arrived at the spot and took AAP councillors out of the SMC building. Both the parties filed application with the Lalgate police station against each other.

Mayor Hemali Boghawala suspended all AAP councillors for the next two general board meetings. “We gave time to the AAP councillors to give responses on the points discussed in the meeting but they chanted slogans.”

AAP leader Dharmesh Bhanderi who is the leader of the opposition in SMC said, “ The BJP councillors behaved like goons.”