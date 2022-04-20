Case lodged over ‘objectionable’ photo posted on social media in Bharuch

Bharuch police on Tuesday lodged a case against an unidentified person for allegedly posting an objectionable photo on social media.

The case was lodged based on a complaint filed by Jaswant Sinh Gohil, general secretary of Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad of Bharuch district over a photo posted on the Facebook page of Bharuch district Muslim Samaj.

On Tuesday, Gohil contacted Bharuch Superintendent of police Dr Leena Patil seeking to take action against the person who posted the photo which “hurts religious sentiments”

“I have taken screenshots of the photo. The photo was deleted by the admin of the Facebook page,” Gohil told The Indian Express.

Bharuch B Division Inspector A D Chaudhary said, “We have registered an offence on the bases of the statements of Gohil. We have called some of the members of the Facebook page, to identify the person who uploaded the photo… We are also taking help from cybercrime department officials of Bharuch.”

Police have registered an offence under IPC sections 153(a) (promoting enmity among different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, and residence.) and 295(a)(deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religious beliefs).