Case lodged after two Surat textile transport workers assaulted

Two incidents of assault on drivers and workers of tempo trucks carrying textile goods were reported in Surat, police said on Saturday. Police have lodged cases in connection with the incidents and are yet to make any arrest.

The incidents came a day after a Bajrang Dal worker and two others were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 men on Thursday after a quarrel between two tempo drivers over standing in a queue.

According to police, on Saturday, a purported audio message surfaced on social media in which a person is heard asking Bajrang Dal members to remain present at Sham Sangini market at Saroli and not to allow anyone belonging to a particular community to collect or deliver textile good parcel.

Police said that the first incident of assault on a tempo driver was reported by one Feroz Shah, a resident of Limbayat area. In his complaint lodged with Punagam police, Shah alleged on Friday he was stopped and beaten up by some youths at Saroli area. Shah was taken to SMIMER hospital from where he was discharged after primary treatment.

In the second incident, Imran Pathan, a resident of Sagrampura area in Surat, lodged a complaint against four persons with Punagam police station on Friday night.

Pathan said he was assaulted by a four persons while he was returning to Surat after delivering textile good parcels to the transporters at Saroli. Pathan alleged that he was sitting in a textile goods tempo, which was stopped by four persons– one of whom is identified as Satyam Pandey.