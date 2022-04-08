Case against firm for discharging hazardous waste into creek after death of 6 textile labourers in Surat

Ankleshwar Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) officials Wednesday registered a case against owners-cum-partners of Chemie Organic Chemicals company, at Jhagadia GIDC, for allegedly discharging hazardous chemical waste into the Sachin creek in Surat, which led to the death of six textile laborers on January 6.

The GPCB also issued a closure notice and slapped penalty notice of Rs 50 lakh to the company for Environment Damage Compensation on April 5.

On January 6, a tanker discharged the hazardous chemical waste was into Sachin Creek in Surat city. Workers were on their night shift on January 6 at Vishwa Prema silk mill, which is located near the creek, when they inhaled the toxic fumes and started experiencing breathing problems.They were rushed to a private hospital by mill staffers, where six of them were declared dead on arrival, while 22 others were admitted in the hospital.

Surat police registered an offence into the incident, while the GPCB had started a probe.

Scientific officer of Ankleshwar GPCB Shailesh Patel on Wednesday evening lodged a complaint against owners of Chemie Organic Chemicals company with Jhagadia police station.

Police registered offence under IPC sections 277 (offence affecting public health, safety, convenience), 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), and 114. The accused mentioned in the complaint are Chemie company owners and partners, the tanker driver and its owner.

Patel in his complaint had alleged that it was the illegal disposal of hazardous waste, that had led to the death of six textile labourers in Surat. The GPCB Ankleshwar unit officials had carried out a probe into the incident at the company at Jhagadia, few days ago. During the probe, the officials found that the tanker was loaded with highly toxic wastes from the chemical firm.

Shailesh Patel told The Indian Express, “Our five-member team had reached the company and carried out a probe and found that the hazardous waste was loaded from the company for disposal at Sachin Creek in Surat. The disposal of highly toxic was done unethically. Our state head of GPCB had on April 5, sent a closure notice and slapped penalty of Rs 50 lakh for Environment Damage Compensation to the company. The company had been given time to pay the penalty amount. If the company failed to do so, other strict actions will be taken against them.”

Jhagadia police inspector S K Gavit said, “We have registered a complaint on the basis of the statements given by Patel… We will take statements of the driver and owner of the tanker, and also the company owner and partners to collect necessary evidence and later arrest them.”