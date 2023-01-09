Business queries worth Rs 300 cr generated at textile expo in Surat

The three-day textile machinery exhibition — SITEX 2023 — organised by the Southern Gujarat Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) in Surat that concluded on Monday generated business inquiries worth Rs 300 crore.

According to SGCCI president Himanshu Bodawala, “In three days, the exhibition generated business inquiries of Rs 300 crore and in the next six months, capital investment of around Rs 1,800 crore is expected for Surat textile industry.”

The seventh edition of SITEX exhibition, held at the International Exhibition cum Convention hall at Sarsana in Surat, recorded a footfall of over 25,000 from across the country, according to SGCCI.

Over 100 exhibitors participated in the exhibition that also had textile machinery manufacturers from European and Japanese companies.

The machinery kept on display included new position printing machines used to print on embroidery and jacquard fabrics, high-speed loom for viscos fabrics, 1,100 RPM airjet machines and multi-feeder circular knitting machines of Japanese technology.

Union minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh, State Industry Minister Balwantsinh Rajput and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi were present at the inauguration on January 7.

“We got an overwhelming response and the exhibitors were so happy that they have told us to include their names in the exhibition next year. A delegation from Andhra Pradesh requested us to organise a similar event in that state,” said Bodawala.