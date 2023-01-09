Brain stroke patient airlifted from Bhvanagar to Surat in 26 minutes

A 56-year-old man, who had a brain stroke was airlifted from Bhavnagar to Surat, his hometown, Sunday through the state government’s air ambulance service.

Kanjibhia Sanspara, a resident of Ghod Dod road in Surat, was airlifted from Bhavnagar airport to Surat airport in 26 minutes, officials said.

According to 108 medical emergency services staff, the 56-year-old man had gone to attend an event in Bhavnagar, where he suffered a brain stroke. Sanspara was rushed to BIMS hospital in Bhavnagar. His family members then decided to shift him to Surat.

According to officials, shifting the patient in a an ambulance via road would have taken 10 hours.

The family members of the patients paid the charges for airlifiting the patient to Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL) and the air ambulance stationed in Ahmedabad flew to Bhavnagar.

It took less than an hour to shift the patient to Surat, 108 services Surat station head Jitendra Shahi said.

“It took 15 minutes to take a patient from BISM hospital to the airport in Bhavnagar. The air journey was around 26 minutes and from Surat airport, it took to 17 minutes to reach INS hospital,” he said adding that the patient is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The air ambulance services in Gujarat was launched on 22 March 2022, by then state Aviation Minister Purnesh Modi.

The air ambulance services is linked to GVK-EMRI which runs 108 Ambulance services.

The charges for one-hour journey in the air ambulance is between Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000.