Brain-dead auto driver in Surat provides new lease of life to 4

The family of a 23-year-old brain-dead man from Surat donated his kidneys, liver and pancreas, giving fresh lease of life to four different persons at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital (ACH) Wednesday.

According to hospital sources, Saddam Pathan (23), an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Kosmadi village in Ankleshwar taluka of Bharuch district, met with a bike accident on Walia road in Bharuch district on March 4.

Pathan suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the New Civil Hospital (NCH) in Surat where a team of doctors declared him brain-dead on Monday.

On Tuesday, his family agreed to donate his organs after counselling, following which a team of medical experts took out his two kidneys, liver and pancreas and sent them to IKD (Institute of Kidney Disease) in Ahmedabad.

On Tuesday afternoon, the organs were transplanted to four different persons in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, according to Dr Nilesh Kachhadiya of the NCH.

Kachhadiya said, “This is the second organ donation by a brain-dead Muslim youth in Gujarat. The family was initially confused, giving their religious beliefs. But when we explained the importance of giving new life to other people, they agreed.”