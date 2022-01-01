Boy falls down from terrace while flying kite, dies

A six-year-old boy in Surat died after he fell from the terrace of his apartment building while flying a kite, police said Friday.

According to police, the incident took place Thursday evening, when Tanay, son of Hiren Patel, went to fly kite with his elder sister and other children on the terrace of his apartment building.

While flying kite, Tanay lost control and fell down on the ground. The boy was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Adajan police registered a case of accidental death into the incident and started probe.