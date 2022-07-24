BJP’s Paresh Vasava, comedian Beradiya join AAP in Surat

July 24, 2022 4:18:59 am
BJP leader and director of the Gujarat Tribal Development Corporation, Pareshbhai Vasava, and famous stage artist Dharsinhbhai Beradiya joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Surat Thursday.
A three-time Congress MLA from Nizar seat of Tapi district before joining the BJP in 2014, Vasava had resigned from the BJP Thursday. He had also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal secretly on the latter’s recent visit to Surat a few days ago.
પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય તથા તાપી જિલ્લા ભાજપના અપેક્ષિત સભ્ય શ્રી પરેશ વસાવા અને ઇન્ટરનેશનલ સ્ટેન્ડ-અપ કોમેડિયન તથા મિમિક્રી આર્ટિસ્ટ શ્રી દર્શી બેરડીયાને આમ આદમી પાર્ટી પરિવારમાં જોડાવા બદલ ખુબ ખુબ અભિનંદન! pic.twitter.com/TdkrqMm7gS
— AAP Gujarat । Mission2022 (@AAPGujarat) July 23, 2022
Vasava and Beradiya were welcomed to the party by AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya Saturday.
Addressing media persons at Circuit house in Surat, Vasava accused the Tapi BJP leadership of corruption. “While with the BJP, I have worked hard to stop corruption in Tapi district but failed. I have also complained about the corruption done by the leaders in the tribal sub-plan to provide technical training to the tribal youths. No such classes were run and the money was pocketed by the BJP leaders. The corruption is done by all leaders—from the party organisation to the district and taluka Panchayats in Tapi. Fed up of such corrupt activities, I decided to leave the party and have joined the AAP. I am also motivated by the clean image and working of the AAP government in Delhi,” he said.
Beradiya said he has joined AAP without any pressure. “Many of my friends asked why I was joining such a small party. I told them that people join the BJP for corruption and those who truly wanted to work for the people, they join AAP. I will spread the ideology of AAP across the country,” the comedian said.
