scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

BJP’s Paresh Vasava, comedian Beradiya join AAP in Surat

A three-time Congress MLA from Nizar seat of Tapi district before joining the BJP in 2014, Vasava had resigned from the BJP Thursday. He had also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal secretly on the latter's recent visit to Surat a few days ago.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 24, 2022 4:18:59 am
Beradiya said he has joined AAP without any pressure. (File)

BJP leader and director of the Gujarat Tribal Development Corporation, Pareshbhai Vasava, and famous stage artist Dharsinhbhai Beradiya joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Surat Thursday.

A three-time Congress MLA from Nizar seat of Tapi district before joining the BJP in 2014, Vasava had resigned from the BJP Thursday. He had also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal secretly on the latter’s recent visit to Surat a few days ago.

Vasava and Beradiya were welcomed to the party by AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya Saturday.

Addressing media persons at Circuit house in Surat, Vasava accused the Tapi BJP leadership of corruption. “While with the BJP, I have worked hard to stop corruption in Tapi district but failed. I have also complained about the corruption done by the leaders in the tribal sub-plan to provide technical training to the tribal youths. No such classes were run and the money was pocketed by the BJP leaders. The corruption is done by all leaders—from the party organisation to the district and taluka Panchayats in Tapi. Fed up of such corrupt activities, I decided to leave the party and have joined the AAP. I am also motivated by the clean image and working of the AAP government in Delhi,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika
The new President: Beyond the tokenismPremium
The new President: Beyond the tokenism
Defaming dissidentsPremium
Defaming dissidents
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...

Beradiya said he has joined AAP without any pressure. “Many of my friends asked why I was joining such a small party. I told them that people join the BJP for corruption and those who truly wanted to work for the people, they join AAP. I will spread the ideology of AAP across the country,” the comedian said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement