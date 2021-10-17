BJP leaders should study party’s history, says C R Paatil

The BJP on Saturday started its three-day residential training camp (Jilla Prashikshan Varg) for party members. The first camp was held in Surat where state BJP president C R Paatil, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, and other party leaders remained present.

Addressing the gathering during the event, Paatil said, “BJP leaders should study the history of the party and during their public speeches they should share such information with the public. This will also help BJP workers and leaders, who are unaware of the party’s history, to learn more about it…”

During the camp, the state BJP president spoke about the history and growth of BJP. Paatil said that the journey of BJP started by winning two Lok Sabha seats, and 30 years later, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP came to power in the Centre with a full majority in 2014.

Paatil further discussed the work done by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and how BJP has made a record of having 11 crore members in it.

Among the various topics discussed during the day in the camp include the triple talaq Bill, abrogation of Section 370, construction of Ram temple, and the Citizenship Amendment Act.